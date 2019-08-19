Semitrailer fire snarls commute in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — A semitrailer burst into flames in Puyallup, snarling the morning commute along State Route 512.

KOMO reports the blaze happened early Monday morning. Eastbound lanes were still closed as the morning commute was getting under way, with westbound traffic open, but slow through the crash scene.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.