Seminole Tribe appealing order blocking gambling expansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe of Florida on Tuesday moved to appeal a federal judge's decision to block its deal with the state to expand gambling and online sports betting throughout Florida.
In a ruling late Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich found that the multibillion dollar agreement between the state and tribe allowing online betting violated a federal rule that requires a person to be physically on tribal land when wagering. The lawsuit, filed by non-Indian casino owners in Florida, challenged the approval of the agreement by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.