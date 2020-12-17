Self-immolation persists as grim form of protest in Tunisia FRANCESCA EBEL, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 1:56 p.m.
1 of16 Hosni Kalaia, 49, looks down in his house in Kasserine, Tunisia, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. He's among those Tunisians who followed the example of Mohammed Bouazizi, a 26-year-old fruit seller who set himself ablaze on Dec. 17, 2010, to protest police harassment. Kalaia spent three years in a hospital and then a private clinic recovering from his burns. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 Hosni Kalaia, 49, displays a photo on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, that shows his younger brother, Sabre, who died after setting himself ablaze in 2015, in Kasserine, Tunisia. On Jan. 7, 2011, Hosni Kalaia survived after dousing himself in gasoline and set himself on fire. “I would never describe the act of self-immolation as an act of courage because even the bravest person in the world couldn’t do it,” he said. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Hosni Kalaia, 49, talks in his house in Kasserine, Tunisia, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. He's among hundreds of Tunisians who have turned to the desperate act of self-immolation as a form of protest in the past 10 years, following the example of Mohammed Bouazizi, a 26-year-old fruit seller who set himself ablaze on Dec. 17, 2010, to protest police harassment. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 Zina Sehi looks at her son, Hosni Kalaia, in Kasserine, Tunisia, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire over the past 10 years in an act of protest. In 2014, Sehi, now 68, tried to burn herself to death in front of the presidential palace in Tunis, protesting the government failure to support the family financially. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 Zina Sehi, right, helps her son, Hosni Kalaia, to put on gloves in Kasserine, Tunisia, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Kalaia is among hundreds of Tunisians who have turned to the desperate act of self-immolation in the past 10 years as a form of protest. Kalaia spent three years in a hospital and then a private clinic recovering from his burns. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 Hosni Kalaia, 49, smokes a cigarette in his house in Kasserine, Tunisia, Friday Dec.11, 2020. He's among hundreds of Tunisians who have turned to the desperate act of self-immolation in the past 10 years as a form of protest. Kalaia spent three years in a hospital and then a private clinic recovering from his burns. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 Zina Sehi, right, looks at her son, Hosni Kalaia, in Kasserine, Tunisia, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Sehi and Kalaia are among hundreds of Tunisians who have turned to the desperate act of self-immolation in the past 10 years as a form of protest, following the example of Mohammed Bouazizi, a 26-year-old fruit seller who set himself ablaze on Dec. 17, 2010, to demonstrate against police harassment. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 Hosni Kalaia, 49, reacts in his house in Kasserine, Tunisia, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. He's among hundreds of Tunisians who have turned to the desperate act of self-immolation as a form of protest in the past 10 years, following the example of Mohammed Bouazizi, a 26-year-old fruit seller who set himself ablaze on Dec. 17, 2010, to protest police harassment. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 Zina Sehi looks at her son, Hosni Kalaia, in Kasserine, Tunisia, Friday, Dec.11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire in the past 10 years as an act of protest. In 2014, Sehi, now 68, tried to burn herself to death in front of the president’s palace in Tunis, protesting the government’s lack of financial support for the family. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 A man walks past a statue of Mohammed Bouazizi's chariot in Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire over the past 10 years in an act of protest, following the example of 26-year-old fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi. His self-immolation in 2010 led to the downfall of Tunisia’s dictator of 23 years and unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings and a decade of crackdowns and civil wars across the region. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 A man pushed his trolley in Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, Friday Dec. 11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire over the past 10 years in an act of protest, following the example of 26-year-old fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi, whose self-immolation in 2010 led to the downfall of Tunisia’s dictator of 23 years. Bouazizi's public suicide unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings and a decade of crackdowns and civil wars across the region. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 Mohammed Bouazizi is depicted on the facade of post office in Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, on Friday Dec.11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire over the past 10 years in an act of protest, following the example of Bouazizi, whose self-immolation in 2010 led to the downfall of Tunisia’s dictator of 23 years. His public suicide unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings and a decade of crackdowns and civil wars across the region. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 A woman picks through garbage in Kasserine, Tunisia, on Friday Dec. 11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire over the past 10 years to protest police harassment, poverty or the lack of opportunity in the country. They are following the example of 26-year-old fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi, whose self-immolation in 2010 led to the downfall of Tunisia’s dictator of 23 years Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 Residents walk past graffiti in Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire in the past 10 years in an act of protest, following the example of 26-year-old fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi, whose self-immolation in 2010 led to the downfall of Tunisia’s dictator of 23 years. His public suicide unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings and a decade of crackdowns and civil wars across the region. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 The Ennour district of Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, is pictured Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire over the past 10 years in an act of protest, following the example of 26-year-old fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi, whose self-immolation in 2010 led to the downfall of Tunisia’s dictator of 23 years. Bouazizi's public suicide unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings and a decade of crackdowns and civil wars across the region. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 A man rides his motorcycle in front of garbage in Kasserine, Tunisia, on Friday Dec. 11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire in the past 10 years to protest police harassment, poverty or the lack of opportunity in the country. Riadh Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
KASSERINE, Tunisia (AP) — In his old life, Hosni Kalaia remembers strolling the streets of his hometown of Kasserine in central Tunisia with confidence. He flashed his heavy gold bracelets and rings, and puffed out his chest, broad and sculptured from regular workouts.
Today, Kalaia hides his face from the world behind dark sunglasses and beneath a woolen hat. On his left hand, three blackened, gnarled fingers protrude from one glove; on his right, he has none at all.