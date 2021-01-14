Security officials urge Minnesotans to avoid state Capitol STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 1:51 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Security officials asked Minnesotans on Thursday to consider staying away from the state Capitol complex unless they have specific planned activities or business there.
The request came amid growing concern about potential attacks at state capitols ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and following last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday activated the Minnesota National Guard to protect the state Capitol. That followed a memo from the FBI Minneapolis field office warning of potential extremist threats to the Minnesota and Michigan capitols this Sunday.
