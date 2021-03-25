Security company president indicted on payroll tax counts

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The president of a now-defunct Lincoln security company has been indicted on 14 counts after prosecutors say she failed to pay more than $90,000 in federal payroll taxes.

Janis Strautkalns is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court next month, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Between the third quarter of 2016 through the end of 2018, Strautkalns withheld payroll taxes from Lincoln Guards Security Company employees’ paychecks but failed to submit them to the IRS, prosecutors said.