Second teen dies of New Year's Day crash injuries

MABEL, Minn. (AP) — A second teen from southern Minnesota has died of injuries suffered in a crash on New Year's Day, according to the State Patrol.

Spencer Douglas, 15, died Saturday at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the patrol said.

Douglas was a passenger in a car that collided with a semi hauling cattle.

A second passenger, 17-year-old Dylan Delaney, died soon after the crash near the Fillmore County community of Mabel. The teens were students in the Mabel-Canton School District, which has about 250 students.

The Star Tribune reports the car's driver, 19-year-old Lauren Bedard, was critically injured and remained hospitalized.

The truck driver, Perry Omodt, 50, of Rushford, Minn., was not hurt. About a half-dozen among more than 30 cattle in the semi died in the crash, according to the patrol.

Bedard made a left turn onto Highway 44 and her car was struck by the semi, authorities said.