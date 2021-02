FAUCETT, Mo. (AP) — A second person has been arrested in the killing of an Independence woman whose body was found in a duffle bag a year ago in rural Buchanan County, officials said.

Marcus Brooks was arrested Sunday, the Kansas City Star reported. Brooks’ arrest followed the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office announcement earlier Sunday that officials had arrested Taylor Stoughton, 22, on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher.