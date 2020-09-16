Seattle police arrest 11 during anti-police rally

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police arrested 11 people during an anti-police rally Tuesday after members of the group started damaging businesses.

KOMO-TV reports police said a group of 20-30 people gathered near Denny Park for the anti-police rally. The group moved north along 5th Avenue North when some of the protesters started damaging windows and tagging businesses with spray paint, police said.

Officers tried to arrest the people responsible for property damage, but others in the group tried to intervene and were taken into custody.

Responding officers used pepper spray while making the arrest, authorities said. Police said found bear mace, spray paint, a collapsible baton and a knife from the individuals arrested.

One person arrested complained of an injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The other arrested individuals were taken to the West Precinct and later booked into the King County Jail on felony property damage and obstructing charges.