Seattle bridge repair effort advances, bridge future unclear

SEATTLE (AP) — Workers on Monday managed to attach two large platforms to the underside of a damaged commuter bridge. But officials still don't know whether the repairs they are set to start will permanently fix the bridge or not.

The West Seattle Bridge that links the West Seattle neighborhood with the rest of the city has been closed since March after officials said cracks in its underside were growing rapidly and it's possible the bridge may need replacement.

The platforms were put in place to allow crews to begin work to stabilize the bridge, KOMO-TV reported.

Engineers and officials from the city’s Department of Transportation are considering six proposals about the bridge's future.

Three involve continuing repairs that would last through 2022 and make the bridge usable for at least 15 more years.

Three proposals involve replacing the structure with a new bridge or tunnel that would not open until 2025 or 2026, but would last longer.

Officials said the bridge is in better shape than they initially expected and that assessment will factor into the decision expected in October on what to do about the bridge.

The two work platforms that were erected Monday are 60 feet (18 meters) wide and can hold 10 workers each.

Workers on the platform will inject epoxy into the bridge's cracks to seal them. Then they will install cables inside the hollow part of the bridge to stabilize the structure.