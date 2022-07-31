Seattle, Portland set heat duration records during hot snap

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 August Frank/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Leila Coker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle and Portland, Oregon, set records Sunday for most consecutive days of high temperatures and authorities in Oregon investigated more possible heat-related deaths.

In Seattle, the temperature rose to 91 Fahrenheit (32.8 Celsius) by early afternoon, the record sixth straight day the mercury rose above 90 F (32.2 C). In Portland, Oregon, on Sunday temperatures rose above 95 F (35 C) for the seventh day in a row, a record for the city for consecutive days above that mark.