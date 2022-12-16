Search resumes for 12 missing in Malaysia landslide

BATANG KALI, Malaysia (AP) — Rescue workers using tracker dogs and excavators scoured through rubble and mud on Saturday in search of a dozen people believed buried in a landslide in Malaysia that killed 21 others, including five children.
Authorities said 94 people were sleeping at an unlicensed campground on an organic farm early Friday when the dirt tumbled from a road about 30 meters (100 feet) above the site and covered about 1 hectare (3 acres). Most were families enjoying a short vacation during the year-end school break.