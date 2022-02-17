Search ends for survivors from sunken Spanish fishing vessel Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 5:28 a.m.
MADRID (AP) — Canadian rescuers called off the search for 12 missing crew members from a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland.
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, Canada, announced late Wednesday it was suspending the “exhaustive search” by aircraft and vessels that retrieved nine bodies from the water and rescued three survivors found in a lifeboat.