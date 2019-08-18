Seaplane on Detroit-area lake his boats

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A seaplane has hit two boats at a lake in the Detroit area, though no serious injuries were reported.

The Detroit News reports that a single-engine Piper PA-18 had just touched down on Orchard Lake late Saturday afternoon when it struck the boats.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says two people were aboard the plane as it landed on the lake in West Bloomfield Township.

The Detroit News says the West Bloomfield Police Department declined to provide additional details on Sunday. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.