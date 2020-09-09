SeaWorld Entertainment lays off 242 employees in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Theme park company SeaWorld Entertainment is laying off nearly 250 employees at parks in San Antonio in the wake of declining attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 242 people will be let go from the company, the San Antonio Express-News reported Tuesday. All full-time and salaried employees affected will receive up to four weeks of severance pay.

“While the Texas parks reopened at a reduced operating capacity and guest capacity in June, park attendance has been impacted by self-imposed limitations and consumer concerns regarding COVID-19 and other concerns,” SeaWorld San Antonio President Byron Surrett said in a Sept. 4 letter to the Texas Workforce Commission.

SeaWorld capped attendance at its San Antonio parks at 25% capacity.

In March, the theme park had furloughed the employees in after SeaWorld and adjoining water park Aquatica closed due to government-mandated shutdowns.

Orlando-based SeaWorld Entertainment has 12 parks in the country. It did not say how many employees it’s laying off nationwide.