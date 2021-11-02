Scranton teachers poised to strike after talks go nowhere

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Teachers in the Scranton School District were poised to strike on Wednesday after failing to reach an agreement with the district on a new contract to replace one that expired more than four years ago.

Teachers have been working under the terms of a contract that expired in 2017, with their last pay raise coming a year before that. Their union, the Scranton Federation of Teachers, notified the school district last week that a strike would begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Educators were expected to picket at most schools.