Scottsbluff High Esports team gets high-tech surprise

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Roughly 30 groggy-eyed high school students walked into the Scottsbluff High School library at 7:30 a.m. Monday for what they thought would be just another early morning Esports meeting. They weren’t expecting what they saw in the back of the room.
Six new computer-gaming setups — complete with new towers, monitors, keyboards and weighted mice — were installed over the weekend by the SHS IT department. What’s more, the Esports team received a dedicated internet line exclusively for the team’s use, which was donated by ALLO Communications.