Scientists will set 1,000 traps for murder hornets this year
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists will set about 1,000 traps this year in their quest to wipe out the Asian giant hornet in Washington, the state Department of Agriculture said Tuesday.
Scientists believe the hornets, first detected in the Pacific Northwest state in 2019, are confined in Whatcom County, which is located on the Canadian border north of Seattle.