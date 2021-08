CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — The public school system in Chesterfield County is the latest to offer pay raises and bonuses in an effort to address a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

WRIC reported Monday that the school district outside Richmond will boost pay by $3 an hour to $20.21 an hour. It's also offering a $3,000 bonus that will be paid in increments. The original signing bonus was $1,000.