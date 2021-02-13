School counselors' jobs don't stop in a pandemic

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — The needs of students don’t change with the shifting circumstances of the education system, and school counselors are stepping up to ensure they can provide.
The first week of February was National School Counseling Week, focused on highlighting the impact counselors have on a student’s future. Despite the less frequent days spent on school grounds, or classes being held entirely remotely, the work of counselors hasn’t stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for many students, the assistance of counselors has become much more personal.