School accused of racial discrimination over COVID protocols

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former University of Delaware police officer has accused the school and its police chief of racial discrimination, claiming in a federal lawsuit that he was fired after calling out his superiors for risking officers’ health during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The News Journal reports that Raushan Rich was charged with insubordination — a department disciplinary violation — when he expressed disagreement with the university’s COVID-19 protocol that required police officers to transport COVID-19-positive students to quarantine housing, according to the suit.