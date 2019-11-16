School: Food donation just the ticket to paying parking fine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Some people issued parking tickets from Northern Michigan University can pay at least part of their debt by donating items to the Upper Peninsula school's food pantry.

Donations of various items can reduce or eliminate a fine of up to $25. The value of items is determined at drop-off, but the Marquette campus offers options in categories ranging from $5 to $25.

The next donation date is Dec. 3, which coincides with the National Day of Giving. Organizers say about 1,000 pounds of food are typically collected and between $3,000 and $5,000 in fines are waived.

The Food 4 Fines program is similar to efforts elsewhere connected to parking or library fines. Parking Services Coordinator Patti Rizzio says some students and employees donate items even without fines to forgive.