Schiff says more hearings, witnesses possible

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., give final remarks during a hearing where former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says he won’t foreclose the possibility of more depositions and hearings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Schiff says on CNN that his committee continues to conduct investigative work, but he won’t let the Trump administration stall the inquiry.

Schiff’s staff and others are compiling the panel’s findings to submit to the House Judiciary Committee, which is expected to open its own hearings to consider articles of impeachment and a formal recommendation of charges.

Schiff says he wants to talk with constituents and colleagues before making a final judgment on impeachment.

He contends that if President Barack Obama had acted like Trump on Ukraine, Republicans “would have voted to impeach him in a heartbeat with a fraction of the evidence.”