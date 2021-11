MILFORD - The library has announced its list of events in the Children's Department.

The Leaf-Peeper Scavenger Hunt will be held Nov. 26. There are autumn leaves hidden around the Children’s Department, and participants are asked to pick up a checklist at the desk, find them all, and earn a leaf-themed prize.

Winter Take and Make

The Take & Make activity kit will be available beginning Dec. 13 while supplies last. Visit the Children’s page at milfordlibrary.org for more information. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Milford Library.

Zoom Storytime Junior! kicking off

Zoom Storytime Junior! Will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Dec. 7. There will be an online program of stories, rhymes, and songs for children 5 and younger with a caregiver. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding this program, email mplchildren@milfordct.gov .

On the hunt for clues

A Winter Riddle Scavenger Hunt in the Children’s Department will run from Dec. 27-30. Pick up the directions at the Children’s desk. Explore the Children’s Department and find the hidden clues to help solve the riddle and earn a winter-themed prize, while supplies last.

StoryWalk at Eisenhower Park

A winter StoryWalk at Eisenhower Park will be held Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. The latest StoryWalk book, “Once Upon a Winter Day,” written and illustrated by Liza Woodruff, will be the focus. A small activity and a winter treat will be available for all who attend, while supplies last. Check the Children’s page at milfordlibrary.org for any schedule changes due to weather.