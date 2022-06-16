Bon voyage: Old subway cars float off across New York Harbor TED SHAFFREY and KIANA DOYLE, Associated Press June 16, 2022 Updated: June 16, 2022 5:04 p.m.
1 of11 One World Trade Center in Manhattan is visible from a railroad barge carrying retired 1960s-era R-32 subway cars through New York Harbor in New York, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Crews are taking the old subway cars to an Ohio scrapyard as the MTA installs new R-179 train cars into the city's sprawling subway system. Ted Shaffrey/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the end of the line for many of the old subway cars that remain in New York City rail yards.
When New York City put R-32s into service in the mid-1960s, people called the shiny new train cars “Brightliners.” Over several decades, millions of people have traveled on R-32s, but the days when the iconic stainless steel cars were used to transport passengers are long gone.
TED SHAFFREY and KIANA DOYLE