Save a date

Doll sale — The Orange Historical Society, 605 Orange Center Road, is continuing with its doll sale with more than 100 dolls from both American makers and foreign countries. Included are Effanbee, Ideal and Mme, Alexander dolls. For more information, call 203-795-3106. The museum and antique shop is open every Saturday from 10-3.

About Boating Safety class, Sept. 7

USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla is holding an About Boating Safety Class on Saturday, Sept. 7. Successful completion of this eight-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing Cost is $60.

To register and pay online, visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/ Class starts at 8 a.m. Walk-ins welcome on day of class.

The class will be held at USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla, One Helwig St. Milford.

For more information, call 860-663-5505 or e-mail: USCGAUX243@gmail.com.

Students will need to get a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. Register for a free ID number at ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla have certified vessel examiners who will perform a free Vessel Safety Check (VSC) at your boat, at a time of mutual convenience. Call 860-663-5505 or e-mail: USCGAUX243@gmail.com.

Charts, Navigation and GPS course, Sept. 21

USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla is offering the Charts, Navigation and GPS course on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

For advanced registration prior to the class date, go to http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/. The USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 24-3 Training Center is located at 1 Helwig St., Milford, located one block north of Milford Boat Works. Walk-ins are welcome on day of the class.

The course ties together electronic navigation and the method of plotting a course on a paper chart. Instructions on basic satellite navigation (GPS) and its functions are presented as well as pros and cons of relying on electronic navigation devices. Students will be instructed how to interpret and use information printed on charts as well as chart a course using that information and navigation tools. Cost: $60.

For moreinformation about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email: USCGAUX243@gmail.com or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/.

Healing Mass, Sept. 29

The faith community of Saint Raphael Parish invites anyone in need of healing to a Healing Mass on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m., at Saint Ann Church, 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. The mass will include the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick.

The parish welcomes to this special liturgy those who are seriously ill, in mind, body or spirit, those in danger of death, those facing surgery and all those suffering the difficulties of old age.

Anyone who would like to receive the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick during the Healing Mass, call the parish office at 203-874-0634.

Two flu shot clinics, Oct. 23 and 30

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr., is offering two flu shot clinics, Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. To pre-register, contact the Center’s Insurance Specialists, Laura Daneault or John Cornelius at 203-877-5131 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Have your insurance information available when you call.

Parkinson's disease support group

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is sponsoring a Parkinson's disease support group which meets monthly and welcomes guest speakers. Open to anyone with or caring for a loved one with Parkinson's disease, this group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 1-3 p.m., in Father Cronin Hall at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford). Learn more at preciousbloodparishmiflord.org.

Epilepsy support group

The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate holds Living with Epilepsy support group on the second Thursday of every month from 7- 8:30 p.m., at The Milford Parson's Government Center, 70 West River St., on the second floor, Conference Room B, Number 220. Use the entrance on the left side of the building.

For more information call 203-874-8731

Bottle and can drive

Saint Mary Boy Scout Troop 721 and Cub Scout Pack 721 hold their monthly bottle and can collection fundraiser in the parking lot behind Saint Mary Church at 70 Gulf St., between 7:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., the second Sunday of each month. For information call 203-606-8113.

Families Anonymous

Families Anonymous is a free, self-help, 12-step support group for adults concerned about the drug, alcohol or related behavioral problems of a relative or friend. The group meets Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m., at St. Andrews Episcopal Church Hall, 283 Bridgeport Ave. No registration is required. Contact Judy D. at 203-283-3867 or JMdel61@gmail.com.

Recovery

Bridges Healthcare’s SMART Recovery - Family and Friends is a free support group for people affected by the substance abuse or other addictive behaviors of a loved one. Meetings are every Monday from 6:45-8 p.m., at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-878-6365.

SMART Recovery Teen Group is a free support group for teens (ages 16-18) struggling with risky behaviors, including substance misuse, depression, anxiety and self-esteem. Meetings are every Wednesday from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For more information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-693-2640.

Kids Clothes Corner

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond St., hosts a first Saturday monthly Kids Clothes Corner from 9 a.m.-noon. There are clothes, shoes, toys, baby items and more.

Caring Network

The Caring Network, a free ongoing support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death, meets the first and third Wednesdays of every month, on the Bridges campus, at 949 Bridgeport Ave., from 6-8 p.m. For information, call Cody-White Funeral Home at 203-874-0268.