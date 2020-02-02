Save A Date

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Milford Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting — Meetings of the Milford Hospital Breast Cancer Support Group are held the first Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m., in Auditorium A at Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Ave. The meetings are free of charge and open to the general public. The next meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 5. For information about the Milford group meetings, call the Milford Hospital campus at 203-301-1479.

2020 bus trips

Christ The Redeemer Milford Knights of Columbus has announced their bus trips. For more information, call John Benard 203-877-2737.

Branson Show Extravaganza — April 18-26, 14 meals, seven shows $899. One dinner show on the Showboat Branson Belle; $899.00 double occupancy.

Nashville Show Trip — Sept. 13-19, 10 meals, two shows guided tour of Nashville and Belle Meade Plantation, Johnny Cash Museum, ride the flat boats in Opryland Hotel and more; $820.

Lancaster Show Trip — Oct. 6-8, four meals Queen Esther Show, Gettysburg National Park, Amish experience and Jocob’s Choice at the F/X Theater; $375.

Family Night, Wednesday nights

Every Wednesday night there is something for all ages at Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Road, Milford, from 6:30-8 p.m. There is nursery care, Kid’s Club for K-5th grade, Youth Group for 6-12th grade, Adult Bible Study, and Moms Connect for moms with kids from newborn through high school age.

Doll sale — The Orange Historical Society, 605 Orange Center Road, is continuing with its doll sale with more than 100 dolls from both American makers and foreign countries. Included are Effanbee, Ideal and Mme, Alexander dolls. For more information, call 203-795-3106. The museum and antique shop is open every Saturday from 10-3.

Parkinson’s disease support group

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is sponsoring a Parkinson’s disease support group which meets monthly and welcomes guest speakers. Open to anyone with or caring for a loved one with Parkinson’s disease, this group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 1-3 p.m., in Father Cronin Hall at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street, Milford). Learn more at preciousbloodparishmiflord.org.

Epilepsy support group

The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate holds Living with Epilepsy support group on the second Thursday of every month from 7- 8:30 p.m., at the Milford Parsons Government Center, 70 West River Street., on the second floor, Conference Room B, Number 220. Use the entrance on the left side of the building. For more information call 203-874-8731

Bottle and can drive

Saint Mary Boy Scout Troop 721 and Cub Scout Pack 721 will hold their monthly bottle and can collection fundraiser in the parking lot behind Saint Mary Church at 70 Gulf Street, between 7:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., the second Sunday of each month. For information, call 203-606-8113.

Families Anonymous

Families Anonymous is a free, self-help, 12-step support group for adults concerned about the drug, alcohol or related behavioral problems of a relative or friend. The group meets Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m., at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Hall, 283 Bridgeport Avenue. No registration is required. Contact Judy D. at 203-283-3867 or JMdel61@gmail.com for more details.

Recovery

Bridges Healthcare’s SMART Recovery — Family and Friends is a free support group for people affected by the substance abuse or other addictive behaviors of a loved one. Meetings are every Monday from 6:45-8 p.m., at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-878-6365.

SMART Recovery Teen Group is a free support group for teens (ages 16-18) struggling with risky behaviors, including substance misuse, depression, anxiety and self-esteem. Meetings are every Wednesday from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For more information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-693-2640.

Kids Clothes Corner

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond Street, hosts a first Saturday monthly Kids Clothes Corner from 9 a.m.-noon. There are clothes, shoes, toys, baby items and more.

Caring Network

The Caring Network, a free ongoing support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death, meets the first and third Wednesdays of every month on the Bridges campus at 949 Bridgeport Avenue from 6-8 p.m. For information, call Cody-White Funeral Home at 203-874-0268.