Save A Date

Monthly luncheon meeting, Dec. 3

The Network of Executive Women’s monthly luncheon meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Riverview Bistro 946 Ferry Blvd., in Stratford at noon. Enjoy a holiday lunch, networking and bring a $10 wrapped gift to swap. Also bring a non-perishable food item to donate. Open to women in business. Guest attendance is limited to two Network luncheons or events; thereafter membership is required. Register by Sunday, Dec. 1, at networkofexecutivewomen.org and pay $24.99 for members and $29.99 for non-members. Late registrants or walk-ins, $5 additional.

Milford Breast Cancer Support Group meeting, Dec. 4

Meetings of the Milford Hospital Breast Cancer Support Group are held the first Wednesday of every month from 6- 7:30 p.m., in Auditorium A at Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Ave. The meetings are free of charge and open to the general public. The next meeting is Wednesday Dec. 4. For more information, call Milford Hospital, Education Department at 203-876-4000.

Bereavement support group till Dec. 5

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is offering a Bereavement Support Group that gathers together to help those coping with the loss of a loved one. The 10-week fall/winter session began Oct. 3 and meets every Thursday from 1-3 p.m., in the hall at St. Agnes Church. 400 Merwin Avenue. Whether your loss is recent or years ago, you are welcome. To register, call Ellen S. at 203-283-1934 or Ellen R. at 203-671-3414. More details at preciousbloodparishmilford.org.

Annual Christmas Fair, Dec. 7

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond Street in Milford will hold its 78th annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec.7, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The fair will include Kitchen Corner lunch, Christmas crafts, Tea Cup Auction, raffle table, gift baskets, jewelry, holiday baked goods, book sale, including audio books and Cookie Walk all on the upper level. On the lower level will be Kids Clothes Corner and tag sale items, plus Trinkets to Treasures room with nearly new items. Credit/debit cards are accepted via Square. The church is mobility-accessible. For more details, visit on Facebook.

Benefit dinner, Dec. 7

The 7th annual holiday benefit dinner, silent auction and live auction to benefit Keeping Milford Warm’s emergency fuel and electricity program will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6:30-11 p.m., at Grassy Hill Country Club, 441 Clark Lane, Orange. Auctions, live music, door prizes and raffles. Two-hour open bar from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $65/person. Surf and turn dinner will be served. RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 28, at keepingmilfordwarm@gmail.com. Sponsorship and donation opportunities are available. For more information, call 203-876-7289.

Women Redefining Retirement, Monday, Dec. 9

Meeting at the Golden Hill Rehabilitation Pavilion, 2028 Bridgeport Ave., at 7 p.m. Courtney Huggins, a Shop Rite dietician, will speak about healthy holiday eating. There will be a monetary collection this month to benefit the children of Boys and Girls Village. Food donations will be delivered to the Beth El Shelter. New members welcome. Visit on Facebook, or at wrrofmilford@google.com.

2020 bus trips

Christ The Redeemer Knights of Columbus announces its 2020 bus trips. For more information, call John Benard 203-877-2737.

Branson Show Extravaganza — April 18-26, 14 meals, seven shows and much more; $899.

Nashville Show Trip — Sept. 13-19, 10 meals, two shows guided tour of Nashville and Belle Meade Plantation, Johnny Cash Museum, ride the flat boats in Opryland Hotel and more; $820.

Lancaster Show Trip — Oct. 6-8, four meals Queen Esther Show, Gettysburg National Park, Amish experience and Jocob’s Choice at the F/X Theater; $375.

Family Night, Wednesday nights

Every Wednesday night there is something for all ages at Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Road, Milford, from 6:30-8 p.m. There is nursery care, Kid’s Club for K-5th grade, Youth Group for 6-12th grade, Adult Bible Study, and Moms Connect for moms with kids from newborn through high school age.

Doll sale — The Orange Historical Society, 605 Orange Center Road, is continuing with its doll sale with more than 100 dolls from both American makers and foreign countries. Included are Effanbee, Ideal and Mme, Alexander dolls. For more information, call 203-795-3106. The museum and antique shop is open every Saturday from 10-3.

Parkinson’s disease support group

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is sponsoring a Parkinson’s disease support group which meets monthly and welcomes guest speakers. Open to anyone with or caring for a loved one with Parkinson’s disease, this group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 1-3 p.m., in Father Cronin Hall at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street, Milford). Learn more at preciousbloodparishmiflord.org.

Epilepsy support group

The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate holds Living with Epilepsy support group on the second Thursday of every month from 7- 8:30 p.m., at the Milford Parsons Government Center, 70 West River Street., on the second floor, Conference Room B, Number 220. Use the entrance on the left side of the building. For more information call 203-874-8731

Bottle and can drive

Saint Mary Boy Scout Troop 721 and Cub Scout Pack 721 will hold their monthly bottle and can collection fundraiser in the parking lot behind Saint Mary Church at 70 Gulf Street, between 7:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., the second Sunday of each month. For information, call 203-606-8113.

Families Anonymous

Families Anonymous is a free, self-help, 12-step support group for adults concerned about the drug, alcohol or related behavioral problems of a relative or friend. The group meets Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m., at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Hall, 283 Bridgeport Avenue. No registration is required. Contact Judy D. at 203-283-3867 or JMdel61@gmail.com for more details.

Recovery

Bridges Healthcare’s SMART Recovery — Family and Friends is a free support group for people affected by the substance abuse or other addictive behaviors of a loved one. Meetings are every Monday from 6:45-8 p.m., at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-878-6365.

SMART Recovery Teen Group is a free support group for teens (ages 16-18) struggling with risky behaviors, including substance misuse, depression, anxiety and self-esteem. Meetings are every Wednesday from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For more information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-693-2640.

Kids Clothes Corner

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond Street, hosts a first Saturday monthly Kids Clothes Corner from 9 a.m.-noon. There are clothes, shoes, toys, baby items and more.

Caring Network

The Caring Network, a free ongoing support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death, meets the first and third Wednesdays of every month on the Bridges campus at 949 Bridgeport Avenue from 6-8 p.m. For information, call Cody-White Funeral Home at 203-874-0268.