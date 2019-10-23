Save A Date

Family Night, Wednesday nights

Every Wednesday night there is something for all ages at Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Road, in Milford, from 6:30-8 p.m. There is nursery care, Kid's Club for K-5th grade, Youth Group for 6-12th grade, Adult Bible Study, and Mom's Connect for moms with kids from newborn through high school age.

Doll sale — The Orange Historical Society, 605 Orange Center Road, is continuing with its doll sale with more than 100 dolls from both American makers and foreign countries. Included are Effanbee, Ideal and Mme, Alexander dolls. For more information, call 203-795-3106. The museum and antique shop is open every Saturday from 10-3.

Fall Fair, Oct. 26

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond St. in Milford will hold Something for Everyone Fall Fair on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The fair will include Kitchen Corner lunch, rummage sale, vendors, book sale, including audio books. On the lower level will be Kids Clothes Corner and tag sale items, along with the newly opened Trinkets to Treasures Thrift Shop Credit/Debit Cards accepted, via Square. The church is mobility accessible.

Music on the Menu, Oct. 27

Music on the Menu will be held on Sunday Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m., featuring David Scrimenti

Music. Light supper at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 283 Bridgeport Ave., Milford.

Tickets $10 each. Call 203-874-2701 for tickets.

Milford Speaks Out, Oct. 30

Guest speaker, Cindy Wolfe Boynton, president of the Connecticut National Organization of Women (NOW) will discuss Women’s Rights Legislation That Needs Your Voice and Action, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m., Fowler Building, 45 New Haven Ave., Milford, rear entrance. All are welcome.

Flu shot clinic, Oct. 30

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr., is offering two flu shot clinics, Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. To pre-register, contact the Center’s Insurance Specialists, Laura Daneault or John Cornelius at 203-877-5131 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Have your insurance information available when you call.

Breast cancer support group, Nov. 6

Meetings of the Milford Hospital Breast Cancer Support Group are held the first Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m., in Auditorium A at Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Ave. The meetings are free of charge and open to the general public. The next meeting is Wednesday Nov. 6. For information about the Milford group meetings, call Milford Hospital, Education Department at 203-876-4000.

Coat drive through Sunday, Nov. 10

Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Road, is collecting gently used or new coats, hats and mittens to be distributed to community members in need. Call the church at 203-874-8928 for more info.

Fall Rummage Sale, Nov. 15 and Nov. 16

Church of the Good Shepherd, Orange, announces its Fall Rummage Sale will be held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, located at 680 Racebrook Road, Orange. Doors open at 1 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. Clothing, household items, shoes, toys, and more. Donations accepted from Monday Nov. 11 to Thursday Nov. 14, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or by appointment. For more information, contact Jennifer D'Inzeo at 203-645-8427 or jenndinzeo@gmail.com.

Thanks for Giving Food Collect-a-thon, Nov. 15-17

Scouts will be at Wasson Field around the clock collecting non-perishable foods, as well as frozen turkeys, to help distribute to more than 250 local families. Non-perishable foods can also be dropped off before Friday, Nov. 15 at collection boxes in the lobby of City Hall, the Parsons Government Center, Aquinas Consulting and other locations. For anyone interested in helping out, email fooddrive@aquinasconsulting.com.

Bereavement Support group - Now thru Dec. 5

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is offering a Bereavement Support Group that gathers together to help those coping with the loss of a loved one. The 10-week fall/winter session began Oct. 3 and meets every Thursday from 1-3 p.m., in the hall at St. Agnes Church. 400 Merwin Ave. Whether your loss is recent or years ago, you are welcome. To register call Ellen S. at 203-283-1934 or Ellen R. at 203-671-3414. More info. at preciousbloodparishmilford.org.

Annual Christmas Fair, Dec. 7

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond St. in Milford will hold the 78th annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec.7, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The fair will include Kitchen Corner lunch, Christmas crafts, Tea Cup Auction, raffle table, gift baskets, jewelry, holiday baked goods, book sale, including audio books and Cookie Walk all on the upper level. On the lower level will be Kids Clothes Corner and tag sale items, plus Trinkets to Treasures room with nearly new. Credit/debit cards accepted via Square. The church is mobility accessible. Visit on Facebook. Classified ad request for the week of the fair. Church Treasurer, Jim Holdsworth will call with payment.

Benefit dinner, Dec. 7

Keeping Milford Warm 7th annual holiday benefit dinner, silent auction and live auction to benefit Keeping Milford Warm’s emergency fuel and electricity program. The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6:30-11 p.m. at Grassy Hill Country Club, 441 Clark Lane, in Orange. Auctions, live music, door prizes and raffles. Two-hour open bar from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets to this event are $65 per person. Surf and turn dinner will be served. RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 28 at keepingmilfordwarm@gmail.com. Sponsorship and donation opportunities available. For more information, call 203-876-7289.

2020 bus trips

Christ The Redeemer Knights of Columbus announces their 2020 bus trips. For more information, call John Benard 203-877-2737.

Branson Show Extravaganza — April 18-26, 14 meals, seven shows and much more; $899.

Nashville Show Trip — Sept. 13-19, 10 meals, two shows guided tour of Nashville and Belle Meade Plantation, Johnny Cash Museum, ride the flat boats in Opryland Hotel and more; $820.

Lancaster Show Trip — Oct. 6-8, four meals Queen Esther Show, Gettysburg National Park, Amish experience and Jocob's Choice at the F/X Theater; $375.

Parkinson's disease support group

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is sponsoring a Parkinson's disease support group which meets monthly and welcomes guest speakers. Open to anyone with or caring for a loved one with Parkinson's disease, this group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 1-3 p.m., in Father Cronin Hall at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford). Learn more at preciousbloodparishmiflord.org.

Epilepsy support group

The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate holds Living with Epilepsy support group on the second Thursday of every month from 7- 8:30 p.m., at The Milford Parson's Government Center, 70 West River St., on the second floor, Conference Room B, Number 220. Use the entrance on the left side of the building.

For more information call 203-874-8731

Bottle and can drive

Saint Mary Boy Scout Troop 721 and Cub Scout Pack 721 hold their monthly bottle and can collection fundraiser in the parking lot behind Saint Mary Church at 70 Gulf St., between 7:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., the second Sunday of each month. For information call 203-606-8113.

Families Anonymous

Families Anonymous is a free, self-help, 12-step support group for adults concerned about the drug, alcohol or related behavioral problems of a relative or friend. The group meets Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m., at St. Andrews Episcopal Church Hall, 283 Bridgeport Ave. No registration is required. Contact Judy D. at 203-283-3867 or JMdel61@gmail.com.

Recovery

Bridges Healthcare’s SMART Recovery - Family and Friends is a free support group for people affected by the substance abuse or other addictive behaviors of a loved one. Meetings are every Monday from 6:45-8 p.m., at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-878-6365.

SMART Recovery Teen Group is a free support group for teens (ages 16-18) struggling with risky behaviors, including substance misuse, depression, anxiety and self-esteem. Meetings are every Wednesday from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For more information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-693-2640.

Kids Clothes Corner

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond St., hosts a first Saturday monthly Kids Clothes Corner from 9 a.m.-noon. There are clothes, shoes, toys, baby items and more.

Caring Network

The Caring Network, a free ongoing support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death, meets the first and third Wednesdays of every month, on the Bridges campus, at 949 Bridgeport Ave., from 6-8 p.m. For information, call Cody-White Funeral Home at 203-874-0268.