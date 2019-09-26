Save A Date

Family Night, Wednesday nights

Every Wednesday night there is something for all ages at Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Road, in Milford, from 6:30-8 p.m. There is nursery care, Kid's Club for K-5th grade, Youth Group for 6-12th grade, Adult Bible Study, and Mom's Connect for moms with kids from newborn through high school age.

Doll sale — The Orange Historical Society, 605 Orange Center Road, is continuing with its doll sale with more than 100 dolls from both American makers and foreign countries. Included are Effanbee, Ideal and Mme, Alexander dolls. For more information, call 203-795-3106. The museum and antique shop is open every Saturday from 10-3.

Healing Mass, Sept. 29

The faith community of Saint Raphael Parish invites anyone in need of healing to a Healing Mass on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m., at Saint Ann Church, 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. The mass will include the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick.

The parish welcomes to this special liturgy those who are seriously ill, in mind, body or spirit, those in danger of death, those facing surgery and all those suffering the difficulties of old age.

Anyone who would like to receive the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick during the Healing Mass, call the parish office at 203-874-0634.

5K Race/Walk, Oct. 5

The Running Water for Africa 5K Race/Walk, 1 Mile Walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Foran High School, 80 Foran Road, Milford. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., race begins at 9 a.m. This event has a 5K run/walk plus an untimed one-mile walk. There will also be a kids fun run. Both courses have beautiful water views, food and raffle prizes. Uganda Farmers Inc. is a nonprofit organization that brings clean, running water to remote villages in Africa. This is the organization's main fundraising event. Theyve brought water to thousands of people in remote villages in western Uganda through fundraising efforts over the past several years. The proceeds of this year’s event are for a new water catchment project in the village of Bwindi, Uganda. They are also funding a new project in Tanzania, near Serengeti National Park. To register, go to runsignup.com/race/CT/Milford/RunningWaterForAfrica5K.

About Boating Safety Course, Oct. 5

USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla is offering About Boating Safety course on Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at 8 a.m. For advanced registration prior to the class date, go to http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/ where you can sign up for the class and pay by credit card.

The USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla Training Center is located at 1 Helwig Street, Milford, located one block north of Milford Boat Works. Walk-ins are welcome on day of the class. Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship. It will also cover safe personal watercraft operation. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Family participation is encouraged. Cost: $60.

For more information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email: USCGAUX243@gmail.com or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/

All students will need to get a State of CT Conservation ID number before taking the ABS/PWC class. Register for a free ID number at ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales.

Low Vision Support Meeting, Oct. 7

Low Vision Support group meets, 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr. Call Eileen Torow at 203-878-8904.

Two flu shot clinics, Oct. 23 and 30

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr., is offering two flu shot clinics, Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. To pre-register, contact the Center’s Insurance Specialists, Laura Daneault or John Cornelius at 203-877-5131 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Have your insurance information available when you call.

Coat drive through Sunday, Nov. 10

Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Road, is collecting gently used or new coats, hats and mittens to be distributed to community members in need. Call the church at 203-874-8928 for more info.

2020 bus trips

Christ The Redeemer Knights of Columbus announces their 2020 bus trips. For more information, call John Benard 203-877-2737.

Branson Show Extravaganza — April 18-26, 14 meals, seven shows and much more; $899.

Nashville Show Trip — Sept. 13-19, 10 meals, two shows guided tour of Nashville and Belle Meade Plantation, Johnny Cash Museum, ride the flat boats in Opryland Hotel and more; $820.

Lancaster Show Trip — Oct. 6-8, four meals Queen Esther Show, Gettysburg National Park, Amish experience and Jocob's Choice at the F/X Theater; $375.

Parkinson's disease support group

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is sponsoring a Parkinson's disease support group which meets monthly and welcomes guest speakers. Open to anyone with or caring for a loved one with Parkinson's disease, this group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 1-3 p.m., in Father Cronin Hall at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford). Learn more at preciousbloodparishmiflord.org.

Epilepsy support group

The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate holds Living with Epilepsy support group on the second Thursday of every month from 7- 8:30 p.m., at The Milford Parson's Government Center, 70 West River St., on the second floor, Conference Room B, Number 220. Use the entrance on the left side of the building.

For more information call 203-874-8731

Bottle and can drive

Saint Mary Boy Scout Troop 721 and Cub Scout Pack 721 hold their monthly bottle and can collection fundraiser in the parking lot behind Saint Mary Church at 70 Gulf St., between 7:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., the second Sunday of each month. For information call 203-606-8113.

Families Anonymous

Families Anonymous is a free, self-help, 12-step support group for adults concerned about the drug, alcohol or related behavioral problems of a relative or friend. The group meets Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m., at St. Andrews Episcopal Church Hall, 283 Bridgeport Ave. No registration is required. Contact Judy D. at 203-283-3867 or JMdel61@gmail.com.

Recovery

Bridges Healthcare’s SMART Recovery - Family and Friends is a free support group for people affected by the substance abuse or other addictive behaviors of a loved one. Meetings are every Monday from 6:45-8 p.m., at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-878-6365.

SMART Recovery Teen Group is a free support group for teens (ages 16-18) struggling with risky behaviors, including substance misuse, depression, anxiety and self-esteem. Meetings are every Wednesday from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For more information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-693-2640.

Kids Clothes Corner

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond St., hosts a first Saturday monthly Kids Clothes Corner from 9 a.m.-noon. There are clothes, shoes, toys, baby items and more.

Caring Network

The Caring Network, a free ongoing support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death, meets the first and third Wednesdays of every month, on the Bridges campus, at 949 Bridgeport Ave., from 6-8 p.m. For information, call Cody-White Funeral Home at 203-874-0268.