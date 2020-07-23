Saudi king, 84, undergoes surgery to remove gallbladder

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday that 84-year-old King Salman has undergone a successful surgery to remove his gallbladder.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the surgery, saying the king underwent the procedure at at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.

The report says the king will remain in the hospital for some time after the procedure.