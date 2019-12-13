Santa visits the Minuteman House Dec. 21

The Milford Preservation Trust will be opening the Minuteman House at 139 North Street in Milford on Dec. 21, the longest night from 4 to 7 p.m.

Santa Claus will be present to talk to children and show them vintage toys such as 1840s ice skates, old wooden sleds, China head dolls from the 19th Century, cast iron soldiers, Marx plastic presidents from the 1950s, airplane models, older baseball, Indian, and bird cards, bird feeders and field guides for birds and field identification guides for mammals, reptiles, butterflies, minerals, etc. as Santa encourages a less electronic Christmas for children both young and older.