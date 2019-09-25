Santa Barbara Zoo's elephant Little Mac in failing health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Barbara Zoo's 48-year-old Asian elephant, Little Mac, is in failing health.

The zoo said Tuesday that Little Mac has been receiving hospice care after a sharp decline in her physical condition in the past two weeks.

The zoo says she has had intermittent gastrointestinal issues, lost weight, exhibited lowered activity levels and loss of appetite, among other problems common in geriatric elephants.

Zoo President and CEO Rich Block says it's time to consider euthanasia as an option.

Little Mac came to the Santa Barbara Zoo in 1972 with another female Asian elephant, Sujatha, who died on Oct. 16, 2018, at age 47.