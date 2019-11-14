Sanders campaign replaces South Carolina state director

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP) Photo: Bryon Houlgrave, AP Photo: Bryon Houlgrave, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sanders campaign replaces South Carolina state director 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Bernie Sanders is replacing his state director in the critical early-voting state of South Carolina.

Sanders’ presidential campaign tells The Associated Press that Jessica Bright now heads the campaign in South Carolina. Bright had been Sanders' deputy state director and previously was political director for Democrat Joe Cunningham's upset win in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District last year.

Bright replaces Kwadjo Campbell, a former member of the Charleston City Council. The campaign provided no details on Campbell’s departure.

Sanders’ campaign co-chair Nina Turner tells The Associated Press that, "Campaigns aren't for everybody, and we wish him well."