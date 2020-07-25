https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/San-Francisco-bus-driver-hit-with-bat-over-mask-15433252.php
San Francisco bus driver hit with bat over mask requirement
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco bus driver was beaten with a bat by a passenger who refused to wear a face mask, police said.
Three young men without masks got on a Muni bus Wednesday afternoon in the SoMa district and the driver repeatedly asked them to don face coverings, police said.
A city health order requires masks to be worn on public transport.
When the driver pulled over to escort the men off the bus, one man pulled out a wooden bat and hit the driver several times, police said.
The men fled and haven't been arrested.
The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and is recovering, police said.
