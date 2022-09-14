Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics is shifting away from fossil fuels and aiming to entirely power its global operations with clean electricity by 2050, a challenging goal that experts say could be hampered by South Korea’s modest climate change commitments.
South Korea-based Samsung is a top producer of computer memory chips and smartphones and, by some estimates, the biggest energy consumer among hundreds of global companies that have joined the “RE100” campaign to get 100% of electricity from renewable sources like wind or solar power.