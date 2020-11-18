Salt Lake Tribune hires Sacramento Bee exec as top editor

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Salt Lake Tribune has hired Sacramento Bee President Lauren Gustus as its new editor.

Gustus becomes the third woman to serve as the newspaper's executive editor in its 150-year history, The Tribune reported Tuesday. She will oversee all news gathering processes and a newsroom staff of about 70 journalists starting on Dec. 3.

Gustus will supervise the newspaper's transition away from printing a daily edition. Instead, the company will focus on publishing online every day and supplementing that with a weekly print edition.

Gustus worked as an assistant sports editor at The Tribune from 2004 to 2007 before serving as managing editor for the Reno Gazette-Journal and overseeing the Coloradoan. She most recently served as president at The Bee and as Western region editor for The McClatchy Co.