Salaries, utilities among reasons for Milford schools budget request

MILFORD — The school district requested $102 million for the 2022-23 school year budget, a roughly 2.3 percent increase from the current $99.7 million budget.

“While I believe we have been a leader in the pack among our colleagues in the state of Connecticut in staying ahead of the academic needs of our young people and quickly responding to social, emotional, mental health needs, this budget does represent an increase in response to those needs along with the impact of some drivers that are out of our control,” said Superintendent Anna Cutaia told the school board this week.

Roughly 71 percent of the budget will go toward salaries, 6.4 percent for tuition, 6.1 percent for benefits, 5.6 percent for transportation, 4.3 percent for facilities, 2.46 for education supplies and equipment, 2.1 percent for contracted services, 0.92 percent for other support and 0.88 percent for other educational support.

The final vote for the 2022-23 budget will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Even before we started going to school level departments and asking them what we can dream and where we can grow for next year, we were faced with a $1.9 million increase,” said Cutaia. “The $1.9 million is about 85 percent of the 2.28 percent increase of the overall budget. I believe that is because our team did a great job looking for efficiencies and cutbacks as we move forward for next year.”

The first driver of the budget was salaries which have a net increase of 11 full-time equivalent positions.

“We decided well early in the process with our board of education, we were going to invest in school counselors, having one at each elementary school and then adding an additional at the middle schools,” said Cutaia. “We would move a portion of those counselors off of the ESSER and ARP grant, year after year, for the next three years, so we wouldn’t have a huge funding cliff in three years when the grant expires. This represents four FTEs moving off of ESSER to avoid that large funding cliff two years from now.”

Cutaia said they had to add four classroom teachers to respond to class size guidelines last year, but those four teachers weren’t in the 2021-22 budget, which adds four teachers to the 2022-23 budget.

“This driver alone is about $750,000 right out of the gate before we event start programming for kids,” she said.

Salaries due to COVID for building substitutes, cafeteria aides, retirements and more are also in the proposed budget.

“This driver is about a $200,000 impact,” said Cutaia.

Life insurance and health insurance for 65 and over increased by about $65,000 and $300,000 prospectively.

Utilities go up year after year, but Cutaia said there was a significant increase in the area of electricity.

“There were some requirements on fresh air ventilation due to COVID,” she said. “Compared to previous years, we would run fresh air ventilation regularly, but sometimes we were running those systems 24/7 to be responsive to the pandemic.”

Cutaia said software packages like Google Workspace had been used more and more throughout all schools.

“As they’ve added features, we’ve been able to take advantage of those features and use them system-wide,” she said. “We do see a place for utilization of this the more and more we are normal in classrooms. We believe we will still continue to use Google as a key technological tool.”

In transportation, the district expects a contract increase, and rising fuel costs are also affecting the school district.

“Also, we had to invest in cyber insurance,” said Cutaia. “In the event of a data breach, we need protection, so we had to go out and find a carrier that would provide us with cyber insurance.”

Also in the 2022-23 budget are system improvements including pre-kindergarten and fourth-grade world language, a math pilot program at all middle schools, new elective courses at the high schools and technological improvements across the school district.

Chairman Brian Lema pointed out that the school district is anticipating about 300 fewer students than what was projected for the upcoming school year. Still, the staffing stays at the same number and asked how the school district addresses enrollment versus staffing.

“It would make to a layperson if enrollment goes down, then staffing should go down,” said Cutaia. “But we have so many factors that impact staffing, that enrollment doesn’t equal staffing.”

She added they have to be careful not to increase the size of classrooms or start removing staff at the high schools and decrease the number of electives offered to students.

“When you have enrollment go down, if you try to maintain the staffing you have, a school district can tout is to say we have good class sizes,” said Cutaia. “Second, a nice thing for a school and a city to say is that we have a wide range of electives for our young people. Thirdly, because of the pandemic, our kids need support in the area of social, emotional learning and mental health. This is no longer a conversation of classroom teachers. We are asking ourselves how many non-classroom teachers we need also.”