Salaries, utilities among reasons for Milford schools budget request

MILFORD — The school district requested $102 million for the 2022-23 school year budget, a roughly 2.3 percent increase from the current $99.7 million budget.
“While I believe we have been a leader in the pack among our colleagues in the state of Connecticut in staying ahead of the academic needs of our young people and quickly responding to social, emotional, mental health needs, this budget does represent an increase in response to those needs along with the impact of some drivers that are out of our control,” said Superintendent Anna Cutaia told the school board this week.