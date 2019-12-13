Sacred Heart Academy’s Stocking Drive provides gifts for area children

Sacred Heart Academy's Stocking Drive was spearheaded by the Student Council Executive Board and Class Officers. Pictured are Student Council (STUCO) Appointed Member Adalyn Schommer (Cheshire); Senior Class President Shabrang Montazer (Hamden); STUCO President Annie Mackey (Cheshire); STUCO Vice-President Christina Pienkos (North Haven); STUCO Treasurer Mehr Chhatre (Hamden); Sophomore Class President Alexa Guercia (Wallingford); Senior Class President Morgan Dubay (Meriden); Freshman Class President Emilee DeGrand (Hamden); STUCO Appointed Member Anna Weingart (Hamden); STUCO Secretary Clare McCurley (Fairfield); STUCO Appointed Member India Little (New Haven); and STUCO Appointed Member Erin Albright (Milford).

For nearly 50 years, Sacred Heart Academy has been holding their annual Stocking Drive to provide gifts for area children. The Student Council (STUCO) has spearheaded this outreach project.

In late November STUCO representatives provide students with the gender and grade of a child to fill a stocking for. Suggested items include small toys, toiletries, winter hats, mittens and scarves, art and school supplies. The drive culminates when the entire school joins in Chapel for the annual Christmas Prayer Service with students, faculty and staff, and administrators placing their stockings on the altar. STUCO then distributes stockings to schools in New Haven — St. Francis/St. Rose, St. Martin de Porres, and public elementary schools.

“The Stocking Drive is not only one of the longest standing traditions at Sacred Heart, but also one of our most treasured,” said one of the student council members. “As a community we join to prepare stockings for area children. It's such a beautiful sight to see the hundreds of stockings spread across the altar at our Christmas Prayer Service. We are so very blessed here at Sacred Heart and to extend this blessing to others during the holiday season is truly gratifying.”

Again this year, alumnae have gotten in on the act. More than 100 area alumnae, from different classes and decades, participated in the annual Christmas Stocking Workshop to create hundreds of stockings.

