SW Louisiana wildlife refuge celebrates centennial

In this Nov. 8, 2018 photo from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries roseate spoonbills fly over grasslands at the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, in southwest Louisiana. What used to be Louisiana's largest state wildlife refuge is celebrating its centennial on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)

CAMERON, La. (AP) — What used to be Louisiana's largest state wildlife refuge is celebrating its centennial.

The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in southwest Louisiana was 86,000 acres (34,800 hectares) when the land was bought in 1914 and donated to Louisiana in December 1919.

Officials say it's now down to about 71,500 acres (28,900 hectares). That's about a 17% loss.

The refuge has been a site for research to reduce coastal erosion, such as finding ways to build stone breakwaters light enough not to sink in the soft silt near what remains of the shore. There's also been a great deal of wildlife research, including studies that helped alligators and bald eagles get off the endangered list.

Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet describes the refuge as a giant outdoor laboratory.