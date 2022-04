EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An 18-year-old clouded leopard that was a longtime fixture at a southwestern Indiana zoo has been euthanized after the elderly animal was found to be suffering from renal failure, zoo officials said.

The Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced Miri's passing Tuesday, saying the big cat was beloved by the Evansville zoo’s staff and visitors, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.