PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A speeding sport utility vehicle smashed into a commuter rail station early Tuesday, killing the driver and two pedestrians and injuring a third person, police said.

The SUV driver went out of control on a bend in the roadway and traveled diagonally across an intersection before jumping a curb and slammed into a turnstile and then the wall of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's Kensington and Allegheny station shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.