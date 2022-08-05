SE Asian nations criticize Myanmar, but weaker than expected

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers issued their final communique Friday after a series of meetings in the Cambodian capital, criticizing fellow member Myanmar for its lack of progress in ending the violence there, but with weaker language than several countries had hoped for.
Myanmar’s military-led government that seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 has been accused of thousands of extrajudicial killings, and last week carried out its first official executions in decades — raising an outcry from several ASEAN members and countries around the world.