SC virus money ideas: I-26 widening, body cameras, broadband

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina should spend its share of federal COVID-19 relief money on needs as diverse as statewide broadband internet, body cameras for all police and jumpstarting the widening of Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia, according to a special group put together by the governor.
Other suggestions to spend the nearly $3 billion controlled by the General Assembly included extra education help for kids who fell behind in the pandemic, fixing aging water and sewer systems, adding sand to beaches and improving the state's computer systems.