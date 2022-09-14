SC Supreme Court OKs suit over $75M fee to private lawyers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a judge needs to decide whether the state attorney general had the right to give $75 million of a $600 million settlement with the federal government over nuclear material storage to private attorneys who helped broker the deal.

Government watchdog John Crangle sued over the fees paid as pat of the 2020 settlement of South Carolina's lawsuit because the federal government repeatedly failed to meet deadlines to remove plutonium at the Savannah River Site near Aiken. His South Carolina Public Interest Foundation said they were excessive.