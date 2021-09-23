S. Carolina senators hear testimony on COVID-19 treatments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As South Carolina continues to grapple with thousands of new coronavirus cases that have burdened hospitals and disrupted schools, the panel of lawmakers that oversees medical issues is gathering testimony from people who want greater access to unproven alternative COVID-19 treatments not currently recommended by public health officials.
The Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee heard Wednesday from several doctors, including two from out-of-state, promoting the use of ivermectin, the cheap parasite drug that is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19 but has been pushed by Republican politicians and conservative talk show hosts across the country and amplified via social media to millions of Americans who remain resistant to getting vaccinated.