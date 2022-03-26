Russian strike killed 300 in Mariupol theater, Ukraine says NEBI QENA and ANDREA ROSA, Associated Press March 26, 2022 Updated: March 26, 2022 12:08 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 300 people were killed by the Russian airstrike last week that blasted open a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said, marking what could be the war’s deadliest known attack on civilians yet.
The death toll announced Friday fueled allegations that Moscow is committing war crimes by killing civilians, whether deliberately or by indiscriminate fire.
NEBI QENA and ANDREA ROSA