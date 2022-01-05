Russian national named in $82M hacking scheme denied bail

A Russian millionaire who U.S. authorities allege participated in a scheme to steal information on computer networks and use it to trade shares of companies, bringing in tens of millions of dollars illegally, was denied bail Wednesday.

Vladislav Klyushin, 41, who works for an information technology company with ties to the Russian government, is one of five Russian nationals who played a role in the scheme that netted $82 million from 2018 through 2020, federal authorities said. The others remain at large.