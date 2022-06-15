Russia targets ammunitions depot in western Ukraine JOHN LEICESTER and YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press June 15, 2022 Updated: June 15, 2022 7:53 a.m.
A woman heads to the market in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
The gutted remains of a tank lie by a road in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
A woman walks by the market in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
A woman waits in line for social help in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.
Police help an elderly woman as she arrives to receive humanitarian aid provided by local authorities in Selidovo, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
A woman carries her child as she receives humanitarian aid provided by local authorities in Selidovo, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near Constanta, Romania, Wednesday, June 15 2022. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, center, meet U.S NATO forces at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near Constanta, Romania, Wednesday, June 15 2022. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
14 of14
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military said Wednesday that it used long-range missiles to destroy a depot in the western Lviv region of Ukraine where ammunition for NATO-supplied weapons was being stored.
Those strikes came as fighting raged for the city of Sievierodonetsk in the eastern Donbas area, the key focus of Russia's offensive in recent weeks.
Written By
JOHN LEICESTER and YURAS KARMANAU