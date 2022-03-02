Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay' YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA, Associated Press March 2, 2022 Updated: March 2, 2022 12:26 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader decried Russia's escalation of attacks on crowded urban areas as a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden warned that if his Russian counterpart weren’t made to “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression wouldn’t stop with one country.
“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed after Tuesday's bloodshed on the central square in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, and the deadly bombing of a TV tower in the capital. He pronounced the attack on the square as “frank, undisguised terror” and a war crime.
YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA