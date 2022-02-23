Russia state TV paints Moscow as savior of eastern Ukraine DASHA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 2:19 p.m.
1 of15 The app of the Russian government newspaper is displayed on an iPhone screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. As the West sounds the alarm about the Kremlin ordering troops into eastern Ukraine and decries an invasion, Russian state media paints a completely different picture. It portrays the move as Moscow coming to the rescue of war-torn areas tormented by Ukraine’s aggression and bringing them much-needed peace. Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, chairs a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Kremlin has denied plans to invade Ukraine, something the West fears due to a massive buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine’s borders. Russian officials point fingers at Kyiv instead, saying it has massed its own troops and could try to retake the rebel-held areas by force, which the Ukraine government denies. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a document recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The fanfare came hours after Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s recognition of the separatist areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states and ordered its troops to “maintain peace” in territory where Russia-backed rebels have been fighting Kyiv’s forces since 2014 — a conflict that has killed over 14,000 people. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 FILE - A boy waiting to be evacuated to Russia looks through the window of a bus, in Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. On Friday, separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine announced a mass evacuation of women, children and older adults to neighboring Russia. The moves have have fueled Western fears that Moscow could use the latest violence in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for an invasion. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 FILE - Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces train, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. As the West sounded the alarm about the Kremlin ordering troops into eastern Ukraine and decried it as an invasion, Russian state media painted a completely different picture — of Moscow coming to the rescue of war-torn areas tormented by Ukraine’s aggression and bringing them peace. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 FILE - People from the Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist government in eastern Ukraine, leave a train to be taken to temporary housing, at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Over the weekend, separatist officials added a sense of urgency to the picture, announcing mass evacuations of Donetsk and Luhansk residents into Russia and mobilizing troops in the face of a purportedly imminent attack by Ukrainian forces. Roman Yarovitcyn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 FILE - People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, watch Russian President Vladimir Putin's address at their temporary place in Rostov-on-Don region, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. TV presenters hailed the "historic" day and professed the end of suffering for the Donbas residents. Denis Kaminev/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 FILE - People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Channel One, another popular state-funded TV station, struck a more festive tone in a news bulletin on Tuesday morning, with a correspondent in Donetsk telling the news presenter that local residents "say it is the best news over the past years of war." "Now they have confidence in the future and that the years-long war will finally come to an end," the reporter said. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Kremlin has denied plans to invade Ukraine, something the West fears due to a massive buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine’s borders. Russian officials point fingers at Kyiv instead, saying it has massed its own troops and could try to retake the rebel-held areas by force, which the Ukraine government denies. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 FILE - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures during a joint news conference with Estonian President Alar Karis following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech at a Munich security conference Saturday, during which he threatened to pull out of an agreement to abandon the nuclear weapons left in Ukraine after the Soviet collapse in exchange for security guarantees, fueled the fire even further. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — As the West sounded the alarm about the Kremlin ordering troops into eastern Ukraine and decried it as an invasion, Russian state media painted a completely different picture — of Moscow coming to the rescue of war-torn areas tormented by Ukraine’s aggression and bringing them peace.
The fanfare came hours after Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s recognition of the separatist areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states and ordered its troops to “maintain peace” in territory where Russia-backed rebels have been fighting Kyiv’s forces since 2014 — a conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.
